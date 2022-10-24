A faith-based Kelowna school that’s in a “critical” financial position due in part to declining enrolment could be sold.
An agreement-in-principle has been reached that would see First Lutheran Church sell its four-acre 4091 Lakeshore Rd. property, including Willowstone Academy, to Kelowna Christian School.
If members of both groups endorse the sale, it will conclude in December.
The agreement would see First Lutheran continue to operate as a church on the property in perpetuity. But the operation of Willowstone Academy would be turned over to Kelowna Christian School.
“As a group, I think we can be extremely proud of how the school has grown and involved, but I also think we have done all that we can do as a small society to support this ministry,” Ross Langford, chair of the board of Willowstone Academy, said in a release.
“Having Kelowna Christian School assume the mantle of independent Christian education ensures the legacy of Willowstone and the sustainability of the school going forward,” Langford said.
“We are excited about the potential partnership with First Lutheran Church, enabling us to further expand our mission, vision, and core values,” said Mike Campbell, Head of School at Kelowna Christian School.
In a message to church members posted on its website, the leaders of First Lutheran say “the operational financial status of Willowstone Academy is in a significant and critical deficit position”.
The challenges arise from declining enrolment, with the school currently having 230 students, along with increased operational costs. Willowstone’s projected operating deficit for this school year is $565,000.
There is no change to the current school year at Willowstone Academy. Students and staff will have time to decide if they want to remain at the school under the direction of Kelowna Christian School beginning in September 2023.
Willowstone Academy opened in 1994 as ‘First Lutheran Christian School’ with three students in the basement of a Lutheran Church on Bernard Avenue, the school’s website states.
In 2004, a new campus was built on Lakeshore Road for both the church and the school. In addition to K-9 classes, Willowstone Academy also offers infant and pre-school care programs.
The church and school property at 4091 Lakeshore Rd. Covers 4.3 acres and has an assessed value of $12.4 million, according to the B.C. Assessment Authority.
The church's notice to members states the proposed sale price would be "at market value".