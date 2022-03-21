A West Kelowna pioneer has died.
Ferne Jean was a descendant of the Gellatly family, one of the original settler families in Westbank, and active in preserving the community’s history all her life.
Jean would have been 95 on Good Friday, April 15.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on that day at Gellatly Regional Park.
One of Jean’s crowning achievements was the creation of the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park.
Jean, who lived on the farm in the 1940s which was then owned by her Uncle Jack, spearheaded the acquisition and development of the park when the farm was in danger of becoming a resort.
She volunteered at the nut farm every year after it became a park in 2000.
Jean and other volunteers spent a number of years hauling hoses, pruning and getting the orchard back into production.
Jean and the volunteers then opened a small store to sell nuts to the public. The store, which is still in operation, has 30 volunteers and raises nearly $25,000 a year which is used to maintain the buildings and the orchard.
Jean continued to work daily at the farm during harvest season.
She also served as a tour guide at the
park and its historical buildings until
the COVID-19 pandemic reduced such activities.
Without Jean’s passion and energy, the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park enjoyed by so many throughout the seasons, might have vanished forever, said the West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club as it presented Jean with one of its top honours, the Paul Harris Fellowship, in 2021.
“My heart and soul was in here, because I’ve always been here,” Jean said as she received the award. “I never felt it was work. but when you look back on it, we did an awful lot here.”
Jean was also a trustee on a little cemetery in nearby Gellatly Heritage Regional Park.
The cemetery is only known to those who visit the park.
“Mostly, people just come to check out the park, see how beautiful it is and are amazed there’s a cemetery there,” Jean said in 2018. “Then they call us later, ask if they can be buried there one day, and we say, ‘Sure.’”
The first burial, of 21-year-old Eliza Ure Gellatly, took place at the cemetery in 1910.
David Gellatly bought the property in 1900, and the site was opened as a regional park in 2000 with the assistance of the Gellatly family.
Jean donated a house she owned on the property to the regional district to be used as a residence for the park’s caretaker.
Maintenance of the cemetery is a mostly volunteer effort involving members of the Gellatly family.
“It’s a lot of work, but we enjoy being guardians of the cemetery,” Jean said.
On April 15, when she turned 91, family members from around North America
surprised Jean by coming to West Kelowna for a spring work-party cleanup at the cemetery.
“It was a great birthday present,” she said.