As evacuees in Merritt return home to clean up the destruction left by flooding, a small community in Kelowna has delivered some comfort.
Muslim volunteers drove a truck filled with clothes, food, diapers, cleaning products and 25 heaters to the beleaguered city on Sunday after raising $10,000 in donations from congregants of the Kelowna Islamic Centre.
Members of a Merritt church, now operating as an emergency centre, were there to greet them.
“They had a very heartwarming welcome,” said Hamid Butt, secretary of the B.C. Muslim Association’s Kelowna chapter.
“The pastor, Jim (Caruso), said ‘we are very grateful and you won’t believe this but it will be all gone by tomorrow.’ They’re that desperate in need for anything and everything, so it felt very good that we were part of that lending hand.”
Flooding from the Coldwater River forced 7,000 Merritt residents to evacuate their homes Nov. 15. The surging waters damaged or destroyed hundreds of houses and inundated the city’s wastewater system.
Most residents were allowed to return home Friday, but many lack heat and must boil their water before drinking it. About 360 properties are still under evacuation order.
Muzaffar Ali drove the U-Haul truck to Merritt as three other members travelled with him and in two cars.
“When we saw the news we decided to help,” said Ali, who is local coordinator for the charitable organization Islamic Circle of North America. “ICNA always helps people in Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and in Canada. Because (disaster) is happening in our own home.”
Days after the flood, Ali encountered hundreds of storm refugees from Merritt sheltering at Kelowna’s Willow Park Church on Highway 33. The Muslim community bought them $800 worth of gift cards and donated new socks, underwear, winter hats and treats for the kids.
Two dozen volunteers bought, sorted and packed the goods after Caruso listed his city’s prime needs. The fact only a few Muslim families live in Merritt had little to do with the Kelowna congregation’s largesse.
“We’re looking globally as neighbours around (the city),” said Butt. “It’s heartbreaking to see the devastation the rain and flood have caused . . . We as Canadians always stand up to challenges whenever a calamity hits and become better than we were.”