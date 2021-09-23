Three Okanagan College students in the Water Engineering Technology Diploma program were awarded financial prizes in recognition of their commitment to their field and good grades.
Ryder Fortes is one of the three students who received the Outstanding Student Award from the Environmental Operators Certification Program.
“In my experience, the WET program fosters a great community of people whose goals and aspirations are to conserve and improve the world’s most precious resource,” says Fortes. “The program gave me a new perspective on what happens to water in the environment and made me want to be a better steward of this resource.”
The WET Diploma program offered at OC is a blend of traditional chemical and civil engineering technology combined with innovative water-focused environmental studies.
The program prepares students to play a leading role in the water industry by learning to monitor, assess and protect both public health and water in the environment. It also covers topics such as water quality, testing, treatment, biology and chemistry.
“Learning about treatment technologies and processes has opened my eyes to the importance of this field,” says Richard Graham, another award winner.
“Generally, I find that waste-water treatment is an aspect of our communities that many people don’t give much thought to, which was certainly the case for me prior to entering the program,” Graham said. “Both of my co-op work terms were spent at waste-water treatment plants and I really enjoyed being able to apply what I had learned in class. I came away with a much better understanding of the course material due to first-hand experience.”
The practical learning component through co-op opportunities and learning in the field is something both students and instructors see as a benefit to this program.
“The hands-on learning opportunities of working with bodies of water, testing characteristics of surface and ground water built up my practical experience and were parts of the training that I really enjoyed,” says Vladimir Tuazon, the third award winner. “I have a strong interest in the sciences and this program is a way that I can help improve the environment.”
“I’m very proud of our students and their accomplishments,” says Allison O’Neill, chair of the program. “It’s rewarding to see the students applying their learnings to hands-on applications and to have their efforts rewarded with awards like this.
“The Environmental Operators Certification Program is one of our major certification bodies and this recognition highlights both the good work of the students and the quality of the curriculum and instruction that this program offers.”
The award goes to second year students in water and waste-water programs who have obtained good grades in their program of study, as well as showing a commitment to the field of water and waste-water.