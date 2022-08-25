The final trunk sale hosted by the Central Okanagan Regional District will take place Sept. 24.
People can bring their unwanted items to the Okanagan College parking lot at 1000 KLO Road for the sale, which takes place from 8 a.m. until noon.
Officials with the regional district say the event, first held 12 years ago and conceived as a way to reduce the amount of unwanted items sent to the dump, is by far the largest annual garage sale. It routinely draws more than 150 vendors.
But it’s time to wind down the trunk sale, they say.
“When we first started hosting these events, the trunk sale concept was unique in these parts. Boot sales in Britain are common, the idea was not so well known here,” waste reduction facilitator Rae Stewart said in a release.
“Now the model has caught on with many local groups and organizations hosting trunk sales of their own. It’s time for us to step aside, divert our focus to alternate waste reduction initiatives to help benefit our residents," Stewart said.
People interested in selling items at the last ever trunk sale should see rdco.com/trunksale for more information