Three early-morning break-ins occurred over the weekend in the same Rutland neighbourhood, Kelowna RCMP say.
In one of the break-ins, a resident was threatened with a knife, police say.
“Thankfully, no on was injured as a result of these incidents,” RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a Monday release. “In all three incidents, the suspect gained entry through an unlocked door.”
Police believe the same person is responsible for all three break-ins.
The first was at 7 a.m. on Saturday in the 600 block of Hardie Court. The resident awoke to find a man in his living room. The suspect demanded money then fled.
On Sunday art 2:18 a.m., it’s believed the same suspect entered a home in the 500 block of Primrose Road. A cellphone was stolen but it was later discovered several blocks away.
At 6:08 a.m. Sunday, the suspect entered the basement suite of a home in the 190 block of Poonian Court. This time, a resident was threatened with a knife, before the suspect left with some valuables.
In all three cases, the suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with a tall, thin build. He was wearing dark coloured clothes and a dark hoodie, gloves, and a mask.
Anyone with information should call the Kelowna RCMP at 250.762.3300 or provide the tip anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.