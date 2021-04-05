Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s new dog was put to work this past weekend.
Searchers were called about 3 a.m. Saturday to find a 29-year-old woman who had wandered away from her group on the Gillard Forest Service Road.
Three members from Penticton Search and Rescue and a dog from Oliver-Osoyoos SAR also join in the hunt.
The woman was found safely by RCMP.
The new search dog, Chase, is a two-and-a-half year-old Labrador retriever “and his handler has spent over 2,000 hours training him for certification,” said search manager Duane Tresnich.
The search was the latest in a record year for B.C. search and rescue groups.
Between April 2020 and April 2021, SAR groups were deployed 1,959 times. This is an increase of nearly 25% compared to callouts in previous years.
Prior to this, B.C.'s SAR groups attended an average of roughly 1,500 responses annually — more than the rest of Canada combined, according to information provided by Emergency Management BC.
"B.C.'s 79 GSAR (Ground Search and Rescue) groups have been pushed to their limits," said Chris Kelly, president, BC Search and Rescue Association. "COVID-19 has made risky work even more dangerous for each individual. I implore anyone heading out into the elements to do their part by planning ahead.”