$500? $5,000? 10,000?
Kelowna police may get a lot of calls after inviting the rightful owner of a “pile of money” found on a sidewalk to come forward and claim their cash.
To do so, however, the owner will have to “identify the approximate value of the found money”, according to a Friday release.
Three piles of cash, spread over 200 yards, were laying on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of Ellis Street on Oct. 15, near the intersection of Cawston Avenue, police say.
A husband and wife found one of the piles and recently turned the cash into the police. The woman said she waited a month before reporting the money because she thought she’d see something on social media about the unusual incident, the release states.
The couple said a man grabbed one of the other piles of money. It’s unclear what happened to the third wad.
“This amount of money is an unusual find,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said. “We are asking the person who may have lost it to come forward and claim it.”
Those who think it’s their money should call police at 250.762.3300 and quote file number 2022-71769.