Thwack, thwack, thwack.
That's the usual and sometimes annoying sound of high-rise construction in Kelowna where foundations are created by driving big metal piles deep underground.
But builders of a new downtown tower say they're using a new-to-Kelowna form of construction that will be much easier on the ears.
The 'continuous flight auger' technology drives piles deeper and in a quieter way than conventional techniques, says Mission Group, builders of the Bernard Block.
"The technology behind CFA piles is several magnitudes quieter than driven steel piles and is essentially vibration-free - ensuring the safety and comfort of our neighbours and the community at ledge," Mission Group chief executive officer Jon Friesen says.
"This kind of technology hasn't been used in Kelowna, and we're happy to pioneer these efforts for the betterment of our community," Friesen said.
When finished, the Bernard Block will have two residential high-rises and an office tower along Kelowna's main downtown street between Bertram Street and St. Paul Street.
Traditionally, piles necessary to support tall buildings in Kelowna have been driven into the ground using cranes or vibratory hammers. The repetitive sound, which can last for weeks, has occasionally sparked noise complaints.
Pile-driving techniques were used on Mission Group's first tower at the Bernard Block, the 25-story Brooklyn, and triggered some such complaints in 2019.
The continuous flight auger system will be used beginning Wednesday for the second building, the 34-storey Bertram. The site will be drilled to the necessary depth before concrete is immediately poured into it after the soil is removed.
Mission Group has contracted Soletanche Bachy Canada for the work.
"We are looking forward to getting this structure going and contributing to the Kelowna skyline," said James Webb, estimating manager for Soletanche Bachy.