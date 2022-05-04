It’s grass fire season already.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue had one to deal with on Tuesday afternoon. The wind was blowing it away from nearby structures, but it took some effort to put out.
In a news release, the fire department said it was able to manoeuvre a 2,500-gallon pumper/tender into place along an adjacent dirt road to provide large volumes of water to quickly extinguish the fire.
Crews then dug a hand-guard around the 50 foot by 30 foot fire perimeter. Mop-up operations continued into the evening.
A BC Wildfire crew from Penticton was on standby.
The fire department said conditions are unseasonably dry.