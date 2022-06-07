A small poultry flock in Summerland has tested positive for avian influenza, the Ministry of Agriculture says.
The infected property, along with similarly infected small flocks in Sechelt and the Peace River Regional District, have been placed under quarantine. Producers within a 10 kilometre radius of the infected sites have received direct notification.
Owners of backyard flocks are urged to have preventive measures in place, such as eliminating opportunities for poultry to interact with wild birds, reducing human access to the flock, and increased disinfection and sanitization.
Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has also been confirmed at three small poultry flocks in the Kelowna area.
Including the three most recent infection sites, the federal government says bird flu has been confirmed at 15 locations around B.C.