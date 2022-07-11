Remains of toppled crane removed in Kelowna, B.C., most evacuations lifted

A section (left) of the vertical column of a construction crane is lowered past the mangled section of the fallen boom in Kelowna, B.C., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, following a fatal collapse of the crane on Monday. Evacuation orders have been lifted for all but one building in downtown Kelowna as crews have completed dismantling what remained of a crane that collapsed, killing five people.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Desmond Murray

One year after a deadly accident while workers dismantled a crane in downtown Kelowna, the incident is still under investigation.

Five people died on July 12, 2021, when the crane collapsed at a site on St. Paul Street. Construction workers Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, Eric Stemmer and Patrick Stemmer as well as Brad Zawislak, who was working in a nearby office building, were killed.

WorkSafeBC, the RCMP, and the BC Coroners Service are all conducting parallel, independent investigations.

Over the past year, WorkSafeBC said it’s been working with subject-matter experts and engineers to examine the crane components, sequence of events, and work procedures that took place during the crane dismantling process. They’ve also conducted interviews with witnesses and poured over documents.

Once the investigation wraps up, a report will be released.

WorkSafeBC won’t say when the report is expected to be done.