One year after a deadly accident while workers dismantled a crane in downtown Kelowna, the incident is still under investigation.
Five people died on July 12, 2021, when the crane collapsed at a site on St. Paul Street. Construction workers Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, Eric Stemmer and Patrick Stemmer as well as Brad Zawislak, who was working in a nearby office building, were killed.
WorkSafeBC, the RCMP, and the BC Coroners Service are all conducting parallel, independent investigations.
Over the past year, WorkSafeBC said it’s been working with subject-matter experts and engineers to examine the crane components, sequence of events, and work procedures that took place during the crane dismantling process. They’ve also conducted interviews with witnesses and poured over documents.
Once the investigation wraps up, a report will be released.
WorkSafeBC won’t say when the report is expected to be done.