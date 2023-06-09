Old schoolhouse marks 125 years with street party

It will be party time for Peachland’s oldest standing public building Sunday as the Peachland Little Schoolhouse on Brandon Lane marks 125 years with a street party.
Built in 1898 as Peachland’s first school, over the years the building has served not only as a school, but also a community centre, concert hall, church and most recently a place for learning and promoting art.
According to Richard Smith, Peachland’s local historian, when J.M. Robinson, founder of Peachland, developed the town, the government said he had to provide a school and a post office.
Peachland’s burgeoning population meant students who had been attending school in two private homes were outgrowing their space.
Smith said the building’s frame was probably built from local wood almost certainly cut at the steam-driven saw mill. The trim wood would have been brought in from Kelowna or Penticton and delivered to the dock by sternwheeler.
Charles Griggs Elliott was brought in from Manitoba to be the school teacher in the single room schoolhouse and taught Grades 1 to 11. Smith said Elliott never kept students after school because he couldn’t wait to get home to his horses.
According to an article in the Province newspaper, when the school opened enrollment was 19 but quickly passed the 30 mark.
School in 1898 differed from school today with its smartboards and computers. There was no electricity when the Peachland Little Schoolhouse was built, said Don Wilson, curator at the Peachland Museum.
The school was lit by kerosene lamps and heated by wood stove. Elliott would have rung a hand bell to summon the students. There were no ball point pens. Instead, students would have used straight pens with replaceable nibs and inkwells. There were no yellow school buses.
After searching for years, Smith found an old horse-drawn school bus in a farmer’s field in Oliver. Smith had the bus brought home where over two years he restored it exactly as the original.
The horse-drawn bus brought Peachland students to school from 1908 to 1920, when trucks became reliable enough to be converted to a school bus.
Students had to walk down hill to school, but the bus would provide the ride home.
A sepia-coloured photograph from a book compiled by the Peachland Historical Society shows the Peachland class of 1903, with 28 students of all ages lined up with Elliott, who was sporting a bowler hat for the photo.
At the time the Little Schoolhouse was built, Wilson estimated Peachland’s population was just over 100 people.
There weren’t any public buildings in town, so the Little Schoolhouse was the only place where more than a few people could meet. The building served as a community centre where there were meetings, Christmas concerts, church services and even a visit from Santa.
Ten years later, Wilson said Peachland’s population was somewhere around 400.
“A lot of settlers came in around the turn of the century,” said Wilson. “There was a sawmill, several businesses and sternwheelers on the lake. There was transportation. That made a big difference.”
The school had became overcrowded and Peachland needed a bigger school.
A four-room school with a more modern design was built on Beach Avenue in 1908 to replace the Little Schoolhouse.
After 1908, the Little Schoolhouse building became the Anglican Church until the 1970s, when St. Margaret’s Anglican Church built a hall beside the former schoolhouse which then became the church, Wilson said.
The schoolhouse was transferred to the District of Peachland in 1997 and slated for demolition; however, a group of volunteers formed the Friends of the Little Schoolhouse Society and offered to restore the building at no cost to taxpayers.
“It had been sitting in limbo for some time, and then it was going to be torn down, but the community came together and saved it,” said Wilson
The Friends did substantial restoration on the building, including putting the front door back where it used to be, cleaning up, painting and rewiring.
After the renovations were finished, in November 2001 the Friends formed the Peachland Little Schoolhouse Society, which maintains the building and makes sure it is used for artistic, cultural and community events.
Wilson said saving the schoolhouse was important. “It is a big part of our history. There are people still living here whose grandparents probably went to that school. So, there’s a link to the past for the residents and visitors who go there get to look at things from 100 years ago,” he said.
These days, the Peachland Little Schoolhouse is used by the community on a regular basis for small meetings and receptions, art workshops and exhibitions as well as English cream teas in the summer.
The party starts at 12:30 p.m.