The widespread ban on motorized vehicle access to the fire-affected Okanagan backcountry is unusual but necessary, the government says.
About 200,000 ha of Okanagan wilderness has been blocked off to cars, trucks, ATVs, snowmobiles, and even electric bikes.
Similar closures have occurred before after wildfires, though rarely to the extent now being taken.
"Closures of this scale are unusual, and were put in place because of the unprecedented size, extent, and intensity of fires during the 2021 season," the Ministry of Forests said in a statement to The Daily Courier.
Signs indicating the closure are being put at each "major entrance point" to the areas where the motorized vehicle ban is now in place for an indefinite period.
News of the closure is also being conveyed to regional districts, fish and game associations, recreation clubs, and government websites, the ministry says.
The closure orders will be enforced by conservation officers.
Last Friday, the government said the motorized vehicle ban was necessary to give the fire-scarred landscape time to recover.
There were also concerns that wildlife would be relatively easy targets for hunters because of "Improved sight-lines" due to the burned forests and the construction of nearly 3,000 km of fire guards.
Hunters can still access the areas but only if they enter on foot or horseback.
More information on the motor vehicle closures and maps can be found at www.gov.bc.ca/motorvehicleprohibitions