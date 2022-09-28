A full-scale transit strike is set for Oct. 5 with the union that represents bus drivers saying contract talks have gone nowhere in recent weeks.
Weeks of escalating job action, including a ban on overtime that has affected service across the Central Okanagan, have failed to bring First Transit Canada back to the bargaining table, the union says.
"We don't know where they are or what they're doing," local union president Al Peressini said in a Wednesday release, referring to the Swedish private equity firm that is contracted by BC Transit to operate Kelowna Regional Transit.
"I guess their priorities are not in Kelowna or with the public service that they have been entrusted to run," Peressini said.
With no contract talks occurring, the union says it has "no other option" than to move toward a full-scale strike.
About 30% of local routes are being cancelled on a daily basis because of the drivers' refusal to work overtime shifts, the union says.
As it has on many occasions, the union again called for local governments, which also contribute funding toward the transit system, to get involved in the contract dispute.
At the outset of the job action six weeks ago, however, the city sent out a press release saying the matter is between the company and the union.