A Kelowna Mountie has received federal recognition for her work with victims of child abuse.
RCMP Const. Renee Brand has received the sole award given this year for Excellence in Victim Centred Policing from the federal Department of Justice. The award was presented Monday as part of Victims of Crime Week.
Brand is a specialized Child Forensic Interviewer with the RCMP’s Child Abuse Unit that’s embedded at the Child Advocacy Centre in Kelowna, which opened in 2020.
“The wins in this work don’t always come from the criminal justice outcomes. For us, the wins come from the children themselves, when we create an opportunity for them to unburden themselves, to speak their truth in an environment where they feel upheld, supported, and safe,” Kelowna RCMP Insp. Beth McAndie said in a release.
“Const. Brand being recognized at this level is a profound testament to what this collaborative Child Advocacy model makes possible,” McAndie said.