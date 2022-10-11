A 1.6 ha wildfire burning northwest of West Kelowna is one of 26 blazes still being worked across the Kamloops Fire Centre.
Warm weather and scant rainfall for several months has extended the fire season but some other meteorological realities for mid-October are helping to limit the threat posed by the fires.
“With the good overnight (temperature) recoveries and the shorter daytime hours, that definitely is reducing the fire activity in the evenings,” Ayden Coray of the B.C. Wildfire Service said Tuesday in an interview.
Seven personnel and two helicopters were working the newest blaze, called the McDougall Creek Fire, which is burning in steep terrain about six kilometres west of Bear Creek Provincial Park and 8.5 km northwest of the City of West Kelowna.
No structures are threatened and a cause has not yet been determined. The fire is considered to be out of control.
Of the 26 fires still burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre, 11 are out of control
“We’re still seeing fire activity across the province, for sure, compared to normal for this time of year,” Coray said.
The biggest fire that’s still active is the Keremeos Creek wildfire, currently 7,042 ha. While it’s considered to be under control, full extinguishment will await colder and wetter conditions, she said.
"Until we see significant rainfall or snowfall, those fires can still be burning deep into fuels or even underground," Coray said.