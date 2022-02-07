Only one Liberal MLA was left out of the shadow cabinet named by new party leader Kevin Falcon on Monday.
And that’s just the way Norm Letnick likes it. In fact, he asked for it.
Letnick, the four-term MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, says he specifically requested that Falcon not give him any responsibilities in the shadow cabinet.
Letnick told Falcon he wants to focus on his role with a new non-profit housing society that is about to unveil plans for hundreds of homes that he says will sell for 25% below going-market rates.
“The number one issue for Kelowna, besides of course health and safety, is affordable housing,” Letnick said in an interview. “I ran on a platform of improving access to entry-level housing.
“My ask of Kevin was to give me some time to work on the proposal that we’ve been developing for entry-level housing. And he said, ‘Yes. That’s an important need in our province, and if we can make it work in Kelowna then maybe it’s something we can share with the rest of B.C.'," Letnick said.
There are 28 Liberal MLAs in the legislature, but previous leader Andrew Wilkinson said Monday he will resign his Vancouver-Quilchena riding so Falcon can try to win a seat. Falcon named a shadow cabinet that includes all the remaining MLAs except for Letnick.
Letnick did not have a shadow critic role previously, and was instead the legislature’s assistant deputy speaker. Falcon named Jackie Tegart to take over from Letnick in that role.
Asked if specifically requesting that he not be given a position in the shadow cabinet might not be seen as giving more priority to his work with the housing society than to the work he’s been elected to do, Letnick said he didn’t agree with that characterization.
“Everything is for my community, that’s important to note,” Letnick said. “I see this as perfectly consistent with my campaign platform. This is great. It’s a win-win.
“It allows me to serve my community as an MLA and fulfil some of my election promises and it also creates something that I hope will be replicated across the province,” he said.
Details of the non-profit housing society’s operating model have not been publicly announced, but Letnick said a key feature will be getting community-minded property owners to provide land with the understanding that their return on investment will occur later on when the units are sold by the initial purchaser.
He said the society would be similar to one he was involved with in Banff, Alta., in the ’90s.
The new non-profit, which Letnick said involves prominent members of the local building and financial community, will be called the Yeye Housing Society.
Yeye means grandfather in Mandarin Chinese, which is what Letnick says his grandchildren call him.