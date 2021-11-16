Gentlemen, and ladies, will be able to start their engines again next spring for a resumption of the Knox Mountain Hill Climb.
City council's decision Monday to close off Knox Mountain Road above the first look-out point to vehicles won't impact plans to stage the popular and long-running car rally after a two-year hiatus.
"The Hill Climb is absolutely unaffected by the decision of yesterday," Melanie Steppuhn, a city planner, said Tuesday in an interview.
Rally organizers rent all of Knox Mountain for the race, which takes place through a special events permit on the May long weekend. Plans are already well advanced to stage the event in 2022 after its cancellation this year and in 2021 due to the pandemic.
The Hill Climb, held at Knox since the early '60s, can accommodate a maximum of 80 racers and typically draws about 5,000 fans. Drivers compete to see who can race up the 2.2 mile road, with its 10 hairpin corners over an elevation change of 800 feet, in the fastest time.
"I expect there'll be a really pent-up demand among participants. We'll see how it goes, but I'm hoping we'll have 70-80 cars next spring and hopefully more spectators than usual," Hill Climb organizer Bryan Fulton said in an interview.
"There haven't been many events in Kelowna because of Covid and we'll probably be one of the first events to get up and running," Fulton said.
Knox Mountain Road has been closed to vehicle access since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. Municipal staff had recommended it be re-opened next spring after its usual winter closure with vehicle access prohibited from Sunday through Tuesday.
But councillors decided to maintain every day vehicle access between noon and 8 p.m. to the first look-out point. Above that point, however, vehicle access to the mountain-top will only be through special permission to access booked events like weddings.
The road above the first look-out point is in poorer condition than the lower section, city officials say, and it would be costly to upgrade it for ongoing vehicle access.
When the Hill Climb is staged on the May long weekend, the entire mountain is closed to hikers and walkers, so there's no conflict with the racers, who can hit speeds of 160 km/h, Steppuhn says.
"The park has always been historically closed to all other folks when the race is held," she said. "Of course, it would be too dangerous to have hikers wandering onto the road when the race is on."