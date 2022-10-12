Eleven homeless people in Kelowna died accidentally last year, compared to an annual average of five in the preceding three years, the BC Coroners Service has announced.
Across the entire Interior Health region, the deaths of 44 homeless people were reported to the agency, the highest on record.
Throughout B.C., there were 247 such deaths - a 75% increase over the number of lives lost in 2020.
“This report reflects the risk and realities that people experiencing homelessness face every day,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a Wednesday release.
“We know that many are facing significant health concerns, including physical disabilities, mental-health challenges and substance-abuse issues,” Lapointe said.
Of the 247 deaths, three-quarters were classified as accidental, a category that includes deaths due to illegal drug overdoses.
About 90 percent of all accidental deaths among homeless people were identified as being caused by the illicit drug supply.
More than 80 percent of the deaths were men, and 72 percent were between the ages of 30 and 59.
The cities with the highest numbers of reported deaths of homeless people between 2012 and 2012 were Vancouver at 248, Surrey at 127, and Victoria at 99.
The data was released during Homelessness Action Week.
While deaths of homeless people in Kelowna last year were double the annual average from 2018 and 2020, there were 12 such deaths in 2017 and 10 in 2016.
There were four accidental deaths among homeless people in Vernon last year, compared to two in 2020.
Deaths that must be reported to a coroner include all non-natural deaths and sudden and unexpected deaths where the person was not under the care of a physician.
For reporting purposes, people are considered to be homeless if they are living outdoors, in a make-shift shelter, vehicle, or any structure not intended for habitation. Also people staying at an emergency overnight shelter are considered to be homeless.