Concerns that two fires east of Kelowna had merged into a mega blaze abated Thursday.
Clearing smoke conditions allowed air patrols to see the Long Loch fire and the Derrickson Lake fire remained apart from one another.
"We thought (Wednessday) they might have merged, but we were able to see this morning that that didn't happen," B.C. Wildfire Service spokesperson Shaelee Stearns said Thursday.
The Derrickson Lake fire has burned 1,300 ha and the Long Loch fire has burned 100 ha, Stearns said. Both are being worked by 22 personnel, one helicopter, and two pieces of heavy machinery, she said.
The fires, both considered to be out of control, are burning in the Greystokes area, about 30 km from Big White. No structures are threatened and no evacuation alerts have been issued.
The start of the resort's summer season was unaffected by the fires.
A third fire, near Hilda Creek, is estimated at two hectares. It is also out of control.