The regional district chair will continue to be occupied by a Kelowna politician.
Kelowna Coun. Loyal Wooldridge was elected chairman at a regional district board meeting on Thursday.
He takes over from Coun. Gail Given, who stepped down after holding the job for seven years.
Central Okanagan West director Wayne Carson was also nominated for the position.
"I am going to put my name forward because I think it's time to refocus the regional district on local government issues," Carson said before the meeting in an interview. "But I know the odds are overwhelmingly against me."
The City of Kelowna, which has seven of 13 positions on the board, has had a stranglehold on the chair position. Before Given, Robert Hobson, Sharron Simpson and Jim Stuart, then city councillors, sat at the head of the table.
The Regional District of Central Okanagan manages a number of services in Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna and Peachland. The municipalities appoint their representatives to the board.
The RDCO also acts as the local government in unincorporated areas along Westside Road and other rural Westside areas, and in Ellison-Joe Rich, who elect a director each.
West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom will continue as vice-chair.