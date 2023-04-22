Dormant golf course plan resurrected in Peachland

After existing without a golf course for close to 20 years, a nine-hole golf course could become a reality as Peachland council gave first reading to a proposal that would revive the long-delayed Ponderosa development and allow it to move ahead.
The former Ponderosa golf course shut down in 2006.
In 2011 a neighbourhood plan was developed for the Ponderosa Pincushion area that included a Greg Norman championship golf course, a mixed-use village with a maximum of 2,100 residential units and public amenities including a winery, hotel and spa, ice rink and village centre.
Money woes, however, resulted in only 69 units being built in the Trails development.
In 2016 Romspen acquired five of the Ponderosa development’s southern parcels. The northern section is owned by Beech Westgard.
Interested in developing their land separately from the other group, in 2020 Romspen brought forward a development concept for the southern lands.
In September 2022, the Peachland council of the day received an update and endorsed a phasing strategy for the golf course project. The vision for the Romspen-owned land is a significant change from what was originally proposed.
The density on Romspen-owned lands has been reduced from approximately 1,700 units to 500 units over two phases.
While the previously planned winery, hotel and mixed-use village centre have been dropped, they remain as permitted uses.
The proposals put forward at Tuesday’s council meeting include the stipulation that the nine-hole golf course be developed concurrently with residential development. Romspen has until November 2025 to complete the course.
“In other words, no development entitlement unless a golf course is constructed,” said Darin Schaal, Peachland’s director of planning and development services.
GDS, headed up by prolific designer Les Furber, has been tapped to design the nine-hole course. GDS has already designed local courses such as the Okanagan Golf Club, the Predator Course, Kelowna Springs and the Pinnacle Course at Gallaghers Canyon.
It is anticipated the par 34 course will have the qualities of championship golf without the length and will include one par five, three par threes and five par fours.
After the development of 250 residences, Romspen will be required to submit financial security for a clubhouse.
In keeping with Peachland’s intention to secure most amenities and servicing improvements up front, the construction of a road connection between Somerset Road and Ponderosa Drive has been moved forward as a phase one construction requirement. A four-foot wide multi-use trail along Somerset Road will accommodate cyclists and pedestrians.
Plans are for a second nine-hole course on the northern section of the Ponderosa development. Each course is intended to stand alone, but will also be designed as though they will be able to connect in the future when the second group comes forward.
Housing will be a mix of single family, duplex, townhouses and some condominiums.
The actual build out will be market-determined.
Romspen has already started community consultations, sending off letters and has developed the Pines of Ponderosa website.
Romspen is eager to start as they want to catch the market.
According to Rachael Sansom, who represented the Romspen Group at the council meeting, the majority of comments they have had during consultation has been, “Hurry up, where’s our golf course? Hurry up.”
Golfers eager to return to a Peachland course shouldn’t rush to dust off their clubs just yet.
It had initially been recommended that council give first and second reading to the proposal; however, the day of the council meeting, Peachland received a letter from some property owners adjacent to the Ponderosa project who would be affected by the proposal.
Because of the letter, council only gave first reading to give staff time to consider the objections.
Romspen will be hosting an open house May 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. People can drop by and talk about the project as well as chat about the golf course with Les Furber and Tim Birnie from GDS.