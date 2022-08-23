The release of a prolific offender presents a “substantial concern for public safety”, Kelowna RCMP say.
Justin Wayne Collins, 45, has generated 421 police files with 64 charges laid against him since 2016, including violent assaults, robbery, theft, mischief, and indecent acts.
“Justin Collins is a repeat offender who has no regard for the safety and well-being of others,” Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said in a Tuesday release.
Collins was arrested on Sunday for assault, mischief, mail theft, and breach of a probation order. But he has since been ordered released by a judge, police say, subject to conditions.
“Collins has demonstrated no respect for the courts or justice system and he blatantly disregards the conditions imposed,” the police release states.
Police say they have taken the “unusual step” of advising the public of Collins’ release from custody because his presence creates a “substantial concern for public safety”.
Anyone who believes Collins is involved in a criminal act should call 911, police say.
“The Kelowna RCMP continue to make arrests and bring Justin Collins to court. However without adequate consequences or compulsory pathways to mental health and substance abuse programs, our public is at risk,” Triance says.