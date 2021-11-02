The name of a forgotten Kelowna soldier has been added to the sombre Field of Crosses memorial display in City Park.
Lance Corporal Frank William Barton was 27 years old when he was killed on Aug. 16, 1944 in battle near the French city of Caen.
"He was in the Third Canadian Infantry Division that landed in Normandy on June 6 and fought their way inland. One of the units in the Canadian Division pressed farther into France than any of the American, British, or other Allied troops that went ashore that day," Keith Boehmer of the Okanagan Military Museum said in an interview.
"The Canadians had the job of clearing the area around Caen, trying to hold as many German forces in that sector as possible while the Americans made a sweep to the south to push the Germans collectively back toward Paris," Boehmer said.
"Caen was a tough fight for the Canadians," said Boehmer. An estimated 30,000 English and Canadian troops died in the weeks-long fight to liberate the city from the Germans.
Barton's name appears on the Cenotaph in City Park but it was somehow originally omitted from the white crosses that bear the names of the 239 other men from Kelowna who were killed in the First World War or Second World War.
The alphabetized display connotes a graveyard and provides a striking visual impression of wars' toll on Kelowna, perhaps even more so than the names etched into the uptight granite cairns around the Cenotaph.
The display, now in its third year, had its formal unveiling on Tuesday morning during a small, invitation-only ceremony.
It was similar in tone and format to a Remembrance Day service, with a colour party made up of veterans, the offering of prayers, and expressions of gratitude for those who gave their lives in defence of freedom and democracy.
"May their sacrifice inspire us to serve our community and our nation," said Royal Canadian Legion Padre Rev. David Ryttersgaard.
Owing to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no Nov. 11 service in Kelowna this year.