The main parking lot at Kelowna’s airport has been full this week for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
All 2,600 spaces were taken so an overflow lot had to be created by asking YLW staff to move their vehicles to a different area.
“It’s been a very, very busy travel season for us,” airport manager Sam Samaddar said Monday. “I wouldn’t be surprised, when the final numbers come in, that it’ll end up being the busiest month we’ve had for the year.”
Those passengers flying in and out of Kelowna have been spared the kind of cancellations and delays plaguing many other airports this holiday travel season. Most arrivals and departures at YLW were one time or subject to delays of less than an hour.
Only one flight, to Toronto, was cancelled, Samaddar said. The airline, WestJet, said it was a crew-related cancellation, but did not indicate if the problem was staff not being available because of COVID-19.
Between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26, Canada’s largest airlines cancelled hundreds of flights. Airline data company Cirium said Flair cancelled nine per cent of its flights while WestJet cancelled seven per cent of its flights.
Four per cent of Air Canada’s flights were cancelled during the period.
In the U.S., large airlines said many of their cancellations were due to staff shortages tied to the Omicron variant. But Canadian airlines say most of their cancellations have been weather related, with snow and bitter cold temperatures in Western Canada causing travel disruptions.