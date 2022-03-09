The Okanagan snowpack is currently at 85% of its normal depth for early March, the B.C. River Forecast Centre says.
That’s in contrast to the provincial picture, with the overall B.C. snowpack said to be slightly above normal.
Only two regional snowpacks, in the Okanagan and on Vancouver Island, are slightly below normal for this time of year. February’s weather was typical for the month in Southern B.C., with relatively dry conditions that brought little snow to the mountains.
Erosion of creek and river banks during last November’s catastrophic flooding has made some waterways more susceptible to flooding this spring, the centre says.
“Fortunately, the March 1st snowpack in the Nicola, Similkameen, and Lower Fraser is not above normal,” it notes.