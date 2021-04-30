A six-storey residential building on the parking lot of a shopping mall could be Rutland's tallest building.
The proposed development would have 95 units, 57 of them micro-suites, which are homes of less than 320 sq.-feet. It's planned for the west side of the Willow Park Mall property at the corner of Highway 33 and Hollywood Road.
Although a two-storey height variance would be required for the project to go ahead, city planners will recommend to council at a meeting on May 11 that the necessary approval be given.
The proposed building site is an "under-utilized commercial parking lot", planners say, and the project conforms to city objectives of increasing residential density in urban areas.
Because a height variance is being sought, interested members of the community can address council on the matter. The anticipated start time for the matter on the May 11 agenda is 7 p.m.
The six-storey building would be constructed by Argus Properties, owners of the Willow Park Mall for the past 40 years. The company built 40 townhomes on the north side of the mall property in the mid-90s.
Earlier this year, the city approved two six-storey rental buildings in another part of Rutland but construction of that project has not yet started.
Whichever project is finished first would be Rutland's tallest building, top city planner Ryan Smith said Friday.