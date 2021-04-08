A state of emergency and evacuation order was issued Wednesday night for a 300-foot radius around the construction site at Glenmore Road and Union Avenue that was destroyed by fire earlier this week.
While the fire has been extinguished and is no longer a risk, the crane that remains on the site poses a potential risk if it has been structurally compromised or damaged, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said in a notice.
Affected properties includes units 1-7 at 115 Wyndham Cres., 129 Wyndham Cres. and units 123-131 at 133 Wyndham Cres.
“We are working with the City of Kelowna, Emergency Management BC, Worksafe BC, the Kelowna Fire Department and professional engineers to assess the level of risk, determine the structural integrity of the crane and mitigate the situation as quickly as possible,” says Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program co-ordinator.
Some areas around the crane are closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Detour signs are in place.