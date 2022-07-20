A critic of UBC Okanagan's plan for a 46-storey tower in downtown Kelowna is calling on those who share her concerns to show up at next Tuesday's public hearing.
But the university says its public consultation process has found strong support for the project, dubbed a 'vertical campus' and poised to be the tallest building in the city.
The owners of almost 500 properties around the proposed tower site, at 550 Doyle Ave, received invitations in May to attend a public information session on the development. Thirty-five people attended, and 12 feedback forms were received.
"Overall, the feedback received regarding the proposed development was positive," the university says in a summary of the public response provided to the city.
Typical comments, UBCO says, were 'Let's get going!', and 'Looking forward to having the energy of both students and a university campus in our neighborhood."
City council will decide at a public hearing next Tuesday whether to approve a comprehensive development zone for the UBCO project. City planners recommend approval, though they note the tall height of the building would not likely be approved it if was a private sector project.
Susan Ames, who is active in heritage conservation circles, says the proposed tower is a "monstrosity" that council must not approve.
Among other things, notes that only 20% of the building would be for direct academic use, with the rest devoted to housing.
"This is just another predominantly residential building that will loom over the city in all directions," Ames says. "This modern, extremely high tower is nothing short of a monstrosity."
City council will discuss the matter at a meeting on July 26. The anticipated start time for the discussion on the UBCO project is 6 p.m. Interested members of the community can address councillors before they make their decision.