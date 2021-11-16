Kelowna remains the fourth most expensive city in Canada in which to rent an apartment, according to the website zumper.com.
The average one-bedroom unit rents for $1,670 in Kelowna.
Vancouver is the most expensive city at $2,100 followed by Toronto ($1,800) and Victoria ($1,680).
Victoria in third and Barrie, Ont. in fifth place switched positions from a month ago.
Abbotsford jumped up three places to become the third B.C. city in the top 10 at No. 9 ($1,470).
Kelowna was also fourth for two-bedroom apartments at $2,070 a month, again behind Vancouver, Toronto and Victoria.
Rental rates in Kelowna have jumped 15% in the last year, Zumper said.
Zumper, a rentals listings website, analyzes listings from across the country to put together its monthly report.