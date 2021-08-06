A Kelowna boy recovering from leukemia smashed his pill bottles to celebrate the end of his chemotherapy treatments.
Henry Debowski, nine, and his mother Bristol were flown to Vancouver 30 times for free on Hope Air, a national charity providing flights and accommodation for families accessing medical care in distant communities.
"Henry has overcome many obstacles in his life. It's so amazing to see him finally enjoy being a kid again; playing with friends, hanging out with his cats, and just having fun," his mom says.
To further celebrate the end of his treatments, Henry smashed his pill bottles. He's still getting used to the new routine of not having to take medication every day, and he has ongoing physiotherapy to help him recover his strength.
Henry was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019 and the family had been driving regularly to Vancouver for treatment. The drives had been especially challenging when Henry wasn't feeling well, and during winter conditions, his mom says.
Henry's grandfather found out about Hope Air, a service which has seen volunteer pilots provide free flights to more than 155,000 low-income Canadians in need of medical care in distant locations since 1986.
Between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3, the fourth annual Give Hope Wings expedition will raise awareness of the charity. Stopping in several communities, including Kelowna, the goal is to raise $400,000 that would help provide 1,600 more flights.
"People who need treatment for cancer, heart disease, and other serious illnesses must still get to city centre hospitals far from home," says Dave McElroy, chief pilot for Give Hope Wings 2021.
For more information and to donate, see Hopeair.ca