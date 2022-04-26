B.C.’s urban mayors group, which includes Kelowna’s Colin Basran, is calling on the provincial government to take stronger action against prolific offenders.
A five-page letter from the mayors to Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth was released by the BC Liberals on Tuesday.
The letter cites statistics and examples of prolific offenders breaking laws over and over again after being released by the courts.
“The letter from the mayors shows that since 2017, there has been a 118 per cent increase in the amount of time it is taking the Province to review files it receives from police; a 75 per cent increase in the rate of no-charge assessments; and a 26 per cent decrease in the number of accused being approved to go to court,” a Liberal release said.
The letter cites the example of one offender in Kelowna who “has generated 346 RCMP files and received 29 convictions for property crime and assault offences. Currently has ‘no-go’ conditions on 11 businesses. The offender is routinely released with conditions and subsequently re-offends,” the letter says.
In Kamloops, an offender out in the community while possible charges were under review became a suspect in a homicide and later brandished an axe at a homeless shelter, the letter said.
“This is but one example of serious repeat offenders posing ongoing risk to public safety, walking freely in our communities while awaiting charge approvals.”
In Kelowna, 15 offenders were responsible for more than 1,000 police contacts in the last year, the letter said.
“Our residents, frontline police officers and our councils are frustrated. We implore the Province and for your Ministries to move forward quickly on tangible solutions both in the short-term and long term to address prolific offenders and the catch and release cycle within our justice system,” said the letter signed by Basran and Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.
“We understand that some prolific offenders experience mental health challenges, homelessness and/or problematic substance use….We continue to advocate for the urgent need for complex care housing.”
“Not all prolific property offenders require a health-care response, but rather require that their repeated and constant offending be deterred and denounced.”
The letter noted Kelowna has “added $32 million worth of new safety resources since 2016. This includes adding 49 new RCMP officers.”
In its budget approved this week, Kelowna is adding 11 more new RCMP officers.
“The solution is not for municipalities to keep adding safety resources … which has come at the cost of other essential services, programs and infrastructure,” the letter said.
The mayors call for stricter bail conditions, more community courts, reassessing B.C. Prosecution Service’s charge assessment guidelines, more resources for the prosecution service and more disclosure from the service in homicide cases.
“These crimes are becoming increasingly violent and brazen — it’s time for the Attorney General to do something about prolific offenders and their impact on our communities. His lack of action is undermining public confidence in the justice system and has brought it completely into disrepute,” said Liberal critic Mike Morris in a news release revealing the letter’s existence.
Morris spoke out on the subject in a seven-minute Legislature speech on Monday.