Three members of the Gerber family will never forget their emotional journey on Christmas Eve. Or what followed.
Bill Gerber, his wife Bonnie and their 18-year-old daughter Brooklyn were among the first motorists to arrive at the deadly bus crash on the Okanagan Connector.
The Abbotsford family was driving to Kelowna for Christmas and arrived at the chaotic accident scene about 10 minutes after the westbound commercial bus had crossed the centre median and flipped onto its passenger side in the eastbound lanes. A few people were still getting out of the bus but the majority were already outside.
“I’ll be honest. We were not even planning on stopping. We were going to go by because it kind of seemed things were being taken care of. But when we got closer, we saw all these people by the road,” said Bill, the former captain of a commercial fishing vessel. “That’s when we saw the bus. It took a few seconds to comprehend. We’ve never seen anything like that before. It’s only been in movies and in other countries like India where you see bus crashes. You hear about it on the news; you never see it in real life.”
His wife, Bonnie, a former nurse, and his daughter, Brooklyn, who had lifeguard first-aid training, jumped out of the car. They grabbed three blankets, toques and mittens to keep passengers warm. Fortunately, it wasn’t the severe cold of a few days earlier.
“Some passengers really did an amazing job helping fellow passengers get off the bus, doing first-aid, bandaging heads and hands. The majority of people had some injury. You could see some blood on clothes, some blood on heads, faces. One person was lying down. My wife spotted a couple of girls crying so she comforted them. She found another lady who had severe pain in her neck and back, and comforted her. We tried to keep her warm and eventually lay her with a blanket on the snow which eased her pain from a fractured vertebrae,” said Bill.
Brooklyn applied her training for dealing with shock. One young man kept pulling his hoodie back asking: “Am I bleeding? Am I bleeding?” she said.
Bonnie saw a woman doing the same thing and reassured them, “You’re OK.” One man was asked what year it was but he was unresponsive to questions.
“Mostly, it was just checking on passengers, asking ‘Are you OK? Do you need anything?’” said Bill. When Bonnie found lost cell phones, she used her phone to call family members with the crash news and later, kept in touch with the same family members.
Bill found a laptop returned it to a UBC senior engineering student.
Then he found a cellphone on the ground but couldn’t find the owner so he put it in his pocket to try to track down the owner afterward. Later, when on the road, forgetting the phone was in his pocket, it rang with the family of an 18-year-old woman and her boyfriend.
“My daughter had to gently break the news that there had been an accident. They wanted to know if we saw that person. They sent us a picture of a young Asian girl but we didn’t know her and suggested they call the hospitals. Unfortunately, they called and none of the hospitals had her. It made us sad and fearful because we didn’t know any more,” added Bill.
However, he learned that early Christmas Day, RCMP went to the young woman’s destination and broke the news to the family that their daughter had died.
The family called the Gerbers again to see if they had seen their daughter at the accident scene.
“As any parent, you don’t want to believe that news and you would be wanting to hear something different. We delivered the phone to the family and they were very, very grateful to get it, that we had it, that we shared some of the night’s events. My daughter was kind of the last connection for them. It was good for them and I think it was good for my daughter. We were just really glad we could help them in that way, to maybe ease the pain just a tiny, tiny bit,” said Bill.
“I did see one of the deceased there. We kind of knew that there was nothing that could be done for a couple of the people up there. One woman on the bus was travelling with her mother who passed away while she was there. I guess the mother got trapped and banged around pretty bad. I could hardly imagine that. She was very, very sad. I was able to hold her, to hug her. I didn’t know what to do really. I’m not a grief counsellor,” he said.
To no surprise, what the Gerber witnessed has stuck with them.
“Sharing these stories with family and very close friends in the next few days, I was not able to tell them without getting emotional. You know, you just put yourself in their shoes and what they might be going through,” he recalled. “I imagine ‘what if that was my mom?’ Or what if that was my 18-year-old daughter. My daughter is 18. My mother is 82 and I believe the other mother that passed was 82. You know what. It could have almost been me.”
Bill said he was also affected by the homecomings that never happened for the deceased.
“You just think on the continuum of happiness and joy of Christmas Eve. You’re going home to be with the family,” he added. “You haven’t been home in a while and then all of a sudden, it’s torn from you. Possibly [it’s the] first embrace that you are anticipating at the front door.”
Bill later wrote on his Facebook page: “To my friends who are supportive, don’t feel sorry for us. I feel blessed that we could be there for them. Those are the people you need to feel sorry for. We were able to help those people when they needed it the most. Yah, there will be some images in our minds that we’re not used to seeing but we’ll get over it. They’re the ones that will bear the scars, some physical scars and some will have mental scars.”
On Wednesday night, the Gerbers received a phone call from a parent who lives in Texas who wanted to thank them for stopping at the scene. His 20-year-old son enrolled at UBCO was on the bus and heading back home.
“I like to think if I was a parent and I had a kid on the bus, how I would feel knowing there were people doing their best to take care of him. It would be encouraging,” Bill said.
One of the women that Bonnie took care of at the scene was still in hospital on Boxing Day so the Gerbers visited her. “I can hardly express how good it was to see her, lying in bed there with a smile on her face, compared to what her condition had been that night. We held hands, exchanged phone numbers and hope to visit them the next time we come to Kelowna to see how they are doing,” Bill added.
Despite what has been reported, Bill said conditions were not unusual for the time of year.
“I hate to see the road crews demonized here. We thought the road conditions were pretty typical for that stretch of highway in the wintertime,” he added. “We’ve come up every Christmastime. It had been cleared, there was compact snow. We were driving about 70 to 80 kilometres per hour and very comfortable. It wasn’t the slippery snow like you get down here in the Fraser Valley. It was much drier up there.”
Mostly it’s just common sense based on what’s on the road in front of you, he said.
You’ve got to drive to the conditions. As all the emergency vehicles raced up, no one had a problem,” Bill added.
At one point, southwest of Merritt, the Coquihalla Highway was coated with black ice, Bill said, with semi-truck drivers putting on chains. He saw one driver climb out of his cab and fall flat on his back on the icy surface. That’s when he slowed down for five or six kilometres and drove with two tires on the roadside snow, two on the road. But then, it was back to highway speeds, he added.