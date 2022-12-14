A requirement that all B.C. drivers be assessed for their medical fitness to drive every two years once they turn 80 was paused two years ago this week.
The program was suspended on Dec. 16, 2020 because of the pandemic, RoadSafetyBC says.
Though most pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted or amended significantly from their initial form, the agency says there are no immediate plans to return to the mandatory medical assessments for drivers age 80 and up.
“We will reactivate these requirements at an appropriate time,” the agency says on its website.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Solicitor General and Public Safety, which oversees RoadSafetyBC, on Wednesday confirmed the pause was still in effect and "under review".
But family members, doctors, ICBC driver licensing office employees, and police “should continue to report high-risk medically compromised drivers to RoadSafetyBC for review”, the agency says on its website.
When such a report from a “credible source” is received, RoadSafetyBC can contact the driver in question directly and ask them to get a medical assessment of their continued fitness to drive. It has to be done within 45 days by a doctor or a nurse, and includes checks for eyesight, memory, attention, judgement, and overall physical health.
It does not include a driving test but information provided on the assessment can be used to request such a test. Officials with RoadSafetyBC then review all the information and decide whether the person can continue to drive, or drive only under certain conditions. They can also find the person unfit to drive and take away their licence.
The mandatory medical assessments every two years once a person turned 80 was paused two years ago, the government says, so doctors could focus on “priority medical cases that impact seniors and the citizens of B.C.”
Before it was paused, about 70,000 mandatory medical examination reports were sent out annually to B.C. drivers aged 80 and older. About 98 percent kept their driving privileges, RoadSafetyBC says.
It’s an age-old question whether younger or older drivers are more safe on the roads, and the available statistics provide some general information.
In the U.S., the risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among people aged 16-19 than among any other age group. Teenage drivers have a fatal crash rate almost three times higher for drivers aged 20 and older, the Centers for Disease Control says.
And among teenage drivers, the crash death rate for males is three times higher than it is for females, the CDC says.
In the U.K., research at Swansea University reported this year by Mustard, an insurance industry firm, showed male drivers aged 17-21 were three to four more times likely to be involved in accidents than older drivers.
Younger drivers tend to be involved in single-vehicle collisions caused by speeding and/or loss of control.
Older drivers tend to be involved in accidents that result in smaller impact collisions. To compensate for their diminished abilities, older motorists drive more slowly, leave larger gaps in traffic, and only go out when weather and road conditions are better, the university researchers said.
Other studies show fatal crash rates are highest among those aged 15-20, then decline steadily to age 74, when they begin rising slightly again. That increase is attributed to hearing and vision loss, declines in reflexes, and cognition problems - all conditions the mandatory medical exams for those over 80 in B.C. were designed to detect.