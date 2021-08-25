Kelowna business owners are not looking forward to enforcing usage of the COVID-19 vaccine card when it's introduced next month.
One-third of the members of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce say they are "strongly opposed" to the vaccine card. But 57% say they support some sort of vaccine verification system for non-essential activities if it means business can get back to normal.
"Our members have strong feelings on this subject," chamber president Jeffrey Robinson said in a Wednesday release.
"The common ground seems to be a desire to return to normal, but there are fundamental differences over whether requiring some private businesses to refuse service to unvaccinated customers is consistent with that goal," Robinson said.
Some business owners are concerned about the potential for conflict if they deny admission to people without a vaccine card, chamber manager Dan Rogers says. They want to know what government support they'll get when implementing usage of the card, he said.
"There needs to be clarity so that employees are not unfairly put in conflict with customers. We would encourage government to re-examine the timeline for implementation so businesses can fully understand and reasonably plan for what it appears the government is going to ask them to do," he said.
Beginning Sept. 13, people will need to show a vaccine card to enter restaurants, retail stores, supermarkets, city halls and recreation centres, casinos, ticketed events like concerts and hockey games, and areas of office buildings where services to the public are provided.
After Oct. 24, people are to be denied entry to such places unless their vaccine card indicates they've had the necessary two shots.
The vaccine card will be used until at least Jan. 31, 2022, the government says, though it could be extended or replaced by a federal version.
Rogers says it's unlikely, for a variety of reasons, that everyone will get vaccinated and he wonders if they will be forever barred from non-essential premises.
"Not everyone will get vaccinated, nor should the government force them to, so how does the economy and business function in that environment in the long term?" he said.
The chamber polled its 1,000-plus members for their views on the vaccine card, and more than 25% responded.
Fifty-seven percent said they supported a vaccine verification system for non-essential activities, while 36% were opposed. Thirty-one percent said they were currently considering how to restrict access to their business, while 61% said they were not.
Almost two-thirds said the government should provide them with a low to no cost rapid COVID-19 test kit to use for customers who do not have a vaccine card.