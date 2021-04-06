A homeless shelter in downtown Kelowna will stay open longer than originally planned.
The 40-bed shelter at 550 Doyle Ave. had been scheduled to close at the end of March. It will now stay open until at least Sept. 30.
"Our temporary shelter program operates shelters over the winter period out of a critical need to provide a safe and warm place to go during the cold winter months," BC Housing said in a statement released Tuesday.
"Typically, many of the temporary shelters that we operate close at the end of March. However, given that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and there is a particularly large need for this space right now in Kelowna, we are extending operations at temporary shelters," BC Housing said.
"This will help prevent encampments and street homelessness," the statement said. "These shelters are critical to the health and well-being of people in the community who don't have anywhere else to go."
The City of Penticton and the provincial government are engaged in a dispute over the extension of the operation of a seasonal homeless shelter in that community. Council voted to deny extension of a temporary use permit, but the province overruled the decision and a court challenge is looming.
In Kelowna, however, municipal approval for use of the building at 550 Doyle Ave. as a homeless shelter was not required because that use is already provided for under the property's C7 zoning, city clerk Stephen Fleming and planning manager Ryan Smith say.
The shelter at 550 Doyle Ave. is managed by the Kelowna Gospel Mission.
"It is essential that people have a warm place to go during the cold weather," Carmen Rempel, the Mission's executive director, said when the shelter opened last Dec. 1.
The building has individual sleeping pods that are sectioned off with beds and nightstands. Residents also have access to on-site showers, laundry, and three meals a day.
Eventually, the large property will be redeveloped as a new downtown campus for UBC Okanagan.