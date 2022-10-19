Police are not responsible for the deaths of two people at a Peachland home on June 27, the Independent Investigations Office has concluded.
Officers used a battering ram to force their way into a home on Garraway Place after not being able to contact anyone inside the residence. A man and a woman were found dead inside.
A call had been made to police about 4:30 p.m. that day that a person had been shot, and a second person was planning to hurt themselves.
Responding officers arrived shortly after the call was made, but attempts to contact anyone inside the home were unsuccessful.
Police told residents of nearby homes on the short cul-de-sac to stay indoors and shelter in their basements. Some did, but others came outside to take photos and videos of the considerable police response, that included uniformed and plainclothes police and an officer flying a drone overhead.
At 6:20 p.m., after an armoured police vehicle had arrived from Kelowna, police knocked down the front door of the home. A camera-equipped robot was sent inside the home, and officers soon followed.
Police said at the time they believed there had been a murder and suicide at the home.
“This is still under investigation but murder-suicide is a potential,” West Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Greg Woodcox told the Daily Courier at the time.
“We’ve never had problems in this neighbourhood before,” Woodcox said. “This has never been a problem residence. We’ve never attended here for any disturbances in the past.”
The deceased, in their 50s or 60s, were known to one another and may have previously been in a relationship, Woodcox said. A man lived alone at the home, Woodcox said.
The Independent Investigations Office is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.
“The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence - including medical and forensic - and determined that police are not responsible for the deaths,” read part of a Wednesday release from the IIO.
While the IIO investigation is concluded, the B.C. Coroners Service and police continue to investigate the deaths.