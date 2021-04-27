Hardcore mountain-bikers are being recruited for the second season of a reality show to be filmed this summer at Big White.
Five men and five women, between the ages of 19 and 39, are needed for the production of Pinkbike Academy.
"Last year, Big White made its debut in a reality show competition for aspiring mountain bike professionals," states a Tuesday release from the resort east of Kelowna.
"Pinkbike Academy showcased our local mountain on the world stage through the streaming network Amazon Prime and this year it's coming back for more action," the release states.
People from around the world are invited to apply, until May 11, to be part of the 10-part series, which features a succession of increasingly difficult riding challenges.
The winner gets a $25,000 prize and a pro mountain-biking contract from Orbea Bikes.
Big White says production of the show will comply with all relevant COVID-19 protocols. Filming is scheduled for the end of July.
Application forms are on the resort website.