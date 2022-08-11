The Okanagan could be in for some wild summer weather this afternoon with a severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Valley.
Big hailstones, strong winds, and heavy rain are possible, Environment Canada says.
"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," Environment Canada says in advisory, which covers all of the Okanagan.
"Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the advisory states.
However, the hourly forecast, current as of 11 a.m., indicates a 'medium' chance of precipitation for Kelowna with winds of no more than 20 km/h this afternoon. The high is forecast to be 33 C.
Kelowna has had only two millimetres of rain so far this month, and there was just 12.4 mm of rain in July. Normal for July is 37.2 mm.