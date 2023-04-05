Local drinking water in question

Anyone who watched CTV’s W5 investigation into asbestos-cement water pipes probably went straight to the show’s website after the episode had finished to find out how many of those pipes are in Kelowna’s water system.
CTV surveyed 100 Canadian municipalities to find out who has asbestos-cement pipes in their system. W5 came up with 195 kilometres of asbestos-cement pipes, or 32 per cent, in the Kelowna water system.
Kelowna water officials were watching too.
“Our utilities staff watched the entire W5 story about the consumption of asbestos in drinking water and some relationships with asbestos cement pipe legacy systems across Canada,” wrote Rod MacLean, the city’s utility planning manager, in an emailed response to questions from The Daily Courier.
The W5 story, which aired March 25, focused on crumbling systems in Regina and Winnipeg, but the investigative news show also surveyed municipalities across the country about whether they had asbestos-cement pipes.
“Roughly 90 per cent of the places that responded still used asbestos cement pipes,” producer Eric Szeto wrote on the W5 website.
Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton answered CTV’s questions.
“The city operates a water system that includes asbestos cement piping. This legacy pipe system was installed from the 1940s to early 1970s,” wrote MacLean. “We estimate that the city’s drinking water system includes 147 km of AC pipe, which represents about 23 percent of the buried infrastructure.
“In addition, the city maintains an additional 53 km of AC pipe dedicated exclusively for non-potable irrigation use.”
Asbestos-cement pipes were installed across Canada when asbestos was considered a wonder material and people weren’t aware of its cancer-causing properties.
“Asbestos cement water pipe was billed as cheaper, lightweight, and seemingly impervious to deterioration.
“Over the next few decades, the use of the new material exploded around the world,” wrote Julian Branch in article that appears on the Fresh Outlook Foundation website. Branch was described as a former journalist and activist in the W5 story.
“The use of asbestos cement pipe was largely discontinued in North America in the late 1970s, due to health concerns associated with the manufacturing process of the pipes, and the possible release of asbestos fibres from deteriorated pipes,” Branch wrote.
In good condition, the pipes are considered safe, but W5 found many pipes were breaking down and leaching asbestos into the drinking water.
W5 tested water in the two cities’ systems and found asbestos fibres.
“The science, however, on ingesting or drinking water with asbestos is still hotly contested,” Szeto wrote on the W5 site. “But there is a growing body of research that suggests ingesting these fibres could elevate the risk of stomach and other gastrointestinal-related cancers.”
Health Canada says we don’t need to worry, but many people question that rosy outlook.
“Health Canada and the World Health Organization have concluded that there is no consistent, convincing evidence that asbestos ingested through water is harmful to your health,” says a Government of Canada website. “If you drink water containing asbestos fibres, you eliminate the fibres, mostly through feces. For this reason, Health Canada has not established drinking water guidelines for asbestos.”
The United States isn’t as nonchalant about asbestos, although the asbestos-cement pipes are common there too.
“The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says asbestos fibres may be released from the use of asbestos cement pipes in water supply systems. The agency … maintains ingested (swallowed) asbestos can ‘cause lung disease; cancer,’” wrote Branch.
“At this time, measuring for asbestos in drinking water is not a requirement by health authorities, and the city currently doesn’t measure for it,” responded the city’s MacLean. “That said, we understand the ubiquitous nature of microbiological,
chemical, physical and radiological elements that can enter a water supply. Water sources are never ‘pure.’
“The city tracks the condition and age of asbestos cement pipe in its inventory. We examine the type of condition, and whether this leads to degradation, or simply fracture potential. These risks are quantified alongside the many other risks presented by the other 77 elements we look for in the Canadian Water Quality Guidelines.
“At this time, degradation of asbestos pipes is considered negligible,”
MacLean said the city is open to more
testing as new concerns are raised.
“The concern will be about how to interpret the results,” he wrote.
“The W5 documentary quoted their own faucet testing that resulted in the presence of asbestos. The tested levels indicated levels that were well below the threshold applied by the U.S.-EPA for drinking water. The City would require opinions about asbestos measurement to be reviewed by a group of health professionals,” he wrote.
According to the W5 findings, Vernon has 209 km of asbestos-cement pipes, which cover 32 percent of its network.
Penticton has 21 km of the same pipes, which equals eight per cent of its system.