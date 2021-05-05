Police roadchecks will be set up starting Thursday on the Coquihalla Highway to prevent non-essential travel between the Lower Mainland and the B.C. Interior.
Drivers will be pulled over at the site of the old toll booth plaza, between Merritt and Hope, police announced Wednesday.
"The checks are part of the provincial enforcement actions that are meant to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout the province by limiting travel between three regions: Lower Mainland/Fraser Valley; Vancouver Island; and Northern/Interior," Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP said in a Wednesday release.
Travellers should expect delays because of the roadchecks, Shoihet said. Signs will be set up ahead of the roadchecks, so travellers can turn around before going through them.
"At the roadcheck locations, police officers will be asking for identification from drivers, documentation regarding the driver's name and address, and the purpose for the driver's travel," Shoihet said.
"If an officer determines that a person is travelling for non-essential reasons they will be directed to leave the region," she said. "Those refusing to do so may face fines under the Emergency Program Act."
The fine for non-essential travel is $575.
The roadchecks were announced by the provincial government last month but it has taken some time for authorities to work out logistical issues.
As well as the roadcheck on the Coquihalla Highway, drivers will also be stopped on Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area, on Highway 3 in the Manning Park area, and on Highway 99 near Lillooet.
Passengers in vehicles will not be asked to give their names or reason for travel, the government said last week.
The drivers of commercial vehicles do not have to stop at roadchecks.
Generally, non-essential travel consists of trips made for vacations, weekend getaways, tourism activities, recreation, or to see friends and family for social reasons.
Essential travel consists of trips made for work, health care, accessing child care, attending classes at a school or post-secondary institution, fleeing domestic abuse and attending a funeral. Players in the B.C. Hockey League can continue to travel through the road checks.
The ban against non-essential travel will continue at least through the Victoria Day long weekend.