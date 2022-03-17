During the 150 minutes the Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s mobile ‘Debt Clock’ was parked in Kelowna on Thursday morning, the federal government’s debt increased by $40,779,000.
Enabling such precise calculations is the whole point of the Debt Clock, which the CTF is again taking on a cross-country tour to highlight what it says is the Liberal government profligacy.
The current federal debt is more than $1.1 trillion and it increases by $4,531 every second, the CTF says.
“It’s hard for most of us to imagine a trillion-dollar debt, but we know what it’s like to watch a bill going up in real time and that’s exactly what the Debt Clock shows Canadians,” Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF, said in a release.
The organization first built and toured a Debt Clock in the 1990s. A new one had to be built for this trip because the existing one did not have enough digits to indicate any amount over one trillion.
There were stops in Vernon, Kelowna, and Penticton for the Debt Clock tour through the Okanagan as it makes its way east, having started in Victoria.