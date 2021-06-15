Homes are being demolished and trees taken down to make way for Kelowna's newest waterfront park.
Site preparation is underway for the new park in the South Pandosy neighbourhood, at the corner of Abbott Street and Cedar Avenue.
"Landscaping for the new park includes planting native shrubs and grasses that thrive in the Okanagan climate," project manager Andrew Gibbs said in a Tuesday release from the city.
"Site preparation is a major step toward construction, which will begin in September," Gibbs said.
The park was not scheduled for creation on properties long-owned by the city until 2025 and 2026. But the city introduced a new tax on developers in 2019 to pay for the construction of new parks.
The tax doubled fees collected for park-related purposes to more than $14,000 for a typical single family home.
Creation of the new South Pandosy waterfront park, long sought by many area residents, was the first project funded through the new tax.
"Democracy does work," Coun. Charlie Hodge said when council approved the new tax at a meeting in December 2019. "If you pound on the table and jump up and down and scream loud enough, we eventually hear you . . . This is a wonderful piece of green we're going to enjoy for a long time."
When finished, the new park will have a beach, picnic area, pedestrian promenade, a water misting feature for use on hot summer days, a floating pier, event pavilion, staircase, and a paddle centre.