The tallest building in West Kelowna, proposed to be a winery's lookout tower, could require firefighters to undergo high-rise training.
Owners of Goat's Peak Winery will request special approval from city council Tuesday for permission to build the distinctive 35-metre observation tower.
Municipal planners endorse the request, saying the tower would be a unique and interesting feature along the city's Wine Trail, but they caution the project should also be reviewed by a fire protection engineer.
Depending on the engineer's report, firefighters may have to undergo $150,000 worth of training on how to respond to fires in tall structures. And the department could have to buy $50,000 worth of specialized hoses, nozzles and tools.
Winery owner Darrel Monette says the observation tower would give winery visitors a spectacular and original view of the Westside, with a sweeping panorama of Gellatly Bay, Okanagan Lake, and Kelowna.
Along with being West Kelowna's tallest building, the tower would be almost 2-1/2 times taller than current rules allow for buildings on agricultural lands.
"The future winery is a significant site as it will be visible as one enters or exits the City of West Kelowna," states the company's development application to the city. "The project has the potential to be a symbol for the community.
"The structure aims to be a landmark within our town, celebrating our fruit farming industry and the views of our incredible landscape," the application states.
A previous version of the tower was in the shape of a lighthouse, and was not well-received by some members of council. "I deplore this as the epitome of bad taste," Coun. Carol Zanon said when the lighthouse-shaped tower was considered last October.
The reworked proposed tower is the same height but has a more angular shape with three wood-clad viewing and tasting "pods" on the concrete column.
Goat's Peak Winery is being developed near the south-east corner of Gellatly Road South and Highway 97, across from Gorman Bros. sawmill, on the north-facing slopes of Goat's Peak.