Water could spill from Mission Creek again as heavy rains and continuing snowmelt have triggered another flood watch from the province.
The creek’s flow surged from 25 cubic metres per second on Sunday to almost 60 cubic metres per second early Monday morning. Concerns about overtopping and localized flooding generally develop when the creek is flowing at about 70 cubic metres per second.
A flood watch for the creek was issued at 6 a.m. by the River Forecast Centre of B.C. because of significant rain Sunday and the potential for more precipitation today.
“A period of unsettled weather is occurring across southern B.C. Rainfall amounts in the five to 35 mm range have been observed throughout the region since yesterday,” the centre said in a release.
“On Monday, an upper low is expected to track across south-west B.C., bringing wrap-around precipitation with the potential for heavier rainfall and thundershowers to areas in the South Interior and the Kootenays,” the release said.
The flow of Mission Creek could rise to 100 cubic metres per second today and into Tuesday, depending on rainfall amounts, the centre says. A record creek flow of 124 cubic metres per second was set in early May 2018.
On June 14 of this year, the creek was flowing at 115 cubic metres per second, causing localized flooding along the tributary. That was the day that Kelowna resident Chelsea Cardno was swept away by the surging waters and drowned while walking her dog along the creek.
It is unusual for Mission Creek to be flowing this fast almost a week into early July. In past years, the mountain snowmelt has generally ended by late June and the level of Okanagan Lake has begun to decline by early July.
The snowmelt was delayed by a cool spring this year, however, with so much snow remaining at Big White east of Kelowna the resort was forced to postpone the start of its mountain biking season until this Thursday.