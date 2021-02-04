An average of 11 people a day tested positive for COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan last week.
That was up slightly, from about 10 a day, the week before.
Average new daily case counts dropped from eight to seven in Vernon, held steady in Penticton at 1.5, and fell from 0.8 to 0.4 in the South Okanagan.
In early December, about 50 people a day were testing positive for COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan, which includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland.
Except for one week since then and the latest slight uptick, the average number of people in the Central Okanagan testing positive for the disease has declined steadily.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control updates infection numbers on a community basis every Wednesday. The latest release shows the highest COVID-19 transmission rates are currently in the Merritt area, Howe Sound, Terrace, the Cariboo-Chilcotin, and Fort Nelson.
No Lower Mainland communities are classed in the highest transmission range, which is described as more than 20 cases a day per 100,000 of population.
On Thursday, 465 new cases of COVID-19, including 54 in the Interior Health region, were announced by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.
They urged people not to make the upcoming Superbowl Sunday a "superspreading" even by gathering together in homes, bars, or restaurants to watch the NFL championship game.
Up until December 31, 2020, a total of 2,289 people in the Central Okanagan had tested positive for COVID-19. That equates to just over one percent of the area's population of approximately 215,000.
Across the entire Interior Health area, with a population of 780,000, there have been 6,459 cases of COVID-19, for an infection rate of less than one per cent. Seventy-five people have died of the disease.
Nobody under age 30 has died of COVID-19 in B.C. Deaths of people between the ages of 30 and 70 account for 11% of fatalities though this age group makes up 54% of the population.
Seventy percent of all fatalities have been people age 80 or older, though this group makes up five percent of the general population.
In early December, the province introduced the most stringent public health orders yet issued to try control the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Among other things, the order prevents people from gathering in one another's homes, pauses worship services and some types of adult sports, and advises against non-essential travel even within B.C.
The order is set to expire on Friday, but previous orders have been extended with the government saying the situation did not warrant their lifting.