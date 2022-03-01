A regional park in West Kelowna with sweeping views of Okanagan Lake has been expanded by 20% in an addition that will enhance long-distance hiking opportunities.
Ten hectares of land at the end of Whitworth Road has been bought by the Central Okanagan regional district for $2.2 million, it was announced Tuesday.
The property, which includes almost 200 metres of waterfront, will be added to the existing 50 ha. Goats Peak regional park. When the added land is opened for public use later this year, it will provide a way for people to walk from the existing regional park through to other West Kelowna attractions like the Gellatly Nut Farm regional park without trespassing.
“Creating connected regional parks is a priority for the RDCO and vital for the well-being of all community members,” Loyal Wooldridge, a Kelowna city councillor and chair of the regional district board, said in a release.
Currently, the only trail in Goats Peak regional park is a dead-end turnaround path accessed from Seclusion Bay road between West Kelowna and Peachland. The path follows an old disused road before rising on a steep grade to a higher elevation.
The new addition will allow for the trail to be extended north to connect with Whitworth Road, connecting to the street between multi-million dollar waterfront homes and a sewage treatment plant.
The newly-purchased lands have a farmland designation, which means the regional district was able to purchase the property for considerably less than would have been the case if the site had straightforward development potential.
The newly-acquired 10 ha site was part of a larger 30 ha property that had an assessed value of just $212,420.