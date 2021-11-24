The spread of COVID-19 in West Kelowna was significantly reduced during the closure of an elementary school.
Transmission of the disease has fallen from 23 cases per 100,000 of population in mid-November to 12 cases per 100,000 currently, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.
That rate is comparable to the ones now occurring in other areas of the Central Okanagan such as Glenmore, Okanagan Mission, and Lake Country. Lowest rates of transmission currently are in Rutland and Downtown Kelowna, at five cases per 100,000 of population in each area.
In Penticton, the rate is seven cases per 100,000 of population, and in Vernon it’s six cases per 100,000 of population.
Across the Okanagan, the region’s fastest transmission by far is still occurring in the Enderby area, with 42 cases per 100,000 of population. Enderby also has the Valley’s lowest vaccination rate, at 73% of people aged 12 and older having had at least one of the two necessary shots.
Glenmore remains the most vaccinated region in the Okanagan, at 93%.
Mar Jok Elementary in West Kelowna, with 460 students, has now re-opened to in-school classes after a COVID-19 outbreak forced a switch to online learning on Nov. 12.
Clusters of COVID-19 cases - defined as two or more cases within 14 days with in-school transmission likely - have occurred at 217 B.C. schools since early September.
Vaccination of the 350,000 children in B.C. between the ages of five and 11 will begin on Monday.
“The paediatric COVID-19 vaccine directly protects children and will mean less disruption to the activities that are important to them, such as school, sports, and social events,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a Tuesday press conference.