A rollercoaster-like progression of COVID-19 cases in greater Kelowna continued last week with case counts doubling to an average of 20-a-day.
The rise came after a previous week where case numbers across the Central Okanagan declined. Before that, infection levels had been rising for three weeks.
In the most recent update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, released Wednesday, Penticton had 19 new cases last week compared to one the week before, and Vernon had 21 new cases, compared to 18 the week before.
The entire Okanagan is now in the mid-range of the six-step scale used by the BC CDC to represent the transmission spread of the disease.
Rising case counts across B.C. has prompted the province to ban indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19.
As well, children as young as Grade 4 are now required to wear masks at school and indoor worship services, the resumption of which was permitted just last week, are again cancelled.
Despite the rising cases in the Okanagan, the incidence of COVID-19 has "remained stable" across the entire Interior Health region. Weekly cases declined in Kamloops from 56 to 30 and remained very low across the B.C. Southeast, but rose from six to 22 in Merritt.
Across B.C, the incidence of COVID-19 among people age 20-29 has risen 50% in the past six weeks, and by 30% among those people age 30-39.
However, since the onset of the pandemic, only one percent of people 20-30 who have, only 10% of those have required intensive care, and none of them have died.
Because of high vaccination rates among the elderly, the death rate due to COVID-19 among people 80 and over has dropped almost 90% since the end of December 2020.